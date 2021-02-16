Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 23,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,996 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

