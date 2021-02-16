Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.34. 1,310,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,716,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

