KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.