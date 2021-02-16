KLAYswap Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $1.75 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 34% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00006804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

