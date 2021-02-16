Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,091.18

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $21,091.18 and $975.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

