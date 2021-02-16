Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Trading Down 2.2%

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 237,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 131,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.