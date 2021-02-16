Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.39

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 2409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Knowles alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -523.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.