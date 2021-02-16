Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 7.3%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.82 and last traded at $145.58. Approximately 528,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 287,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

