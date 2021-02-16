Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $156.17 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $156.17 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00314518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056163 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,298,325 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

