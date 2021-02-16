Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Up 16.3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) shares shot up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Konecranes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

