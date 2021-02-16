Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.