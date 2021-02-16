Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.98

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 23649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

