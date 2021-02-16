Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,192 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,793 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

