Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

