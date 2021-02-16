Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of AB stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.