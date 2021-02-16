Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,365 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

