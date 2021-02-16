Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,850 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

