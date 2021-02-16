Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

