Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 37,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

