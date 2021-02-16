Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

