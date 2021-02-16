Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,872.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,684.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

