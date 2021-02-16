Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

