Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,001,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.