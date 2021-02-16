Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334 over the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.