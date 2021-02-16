Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 215,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $435,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.81.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

