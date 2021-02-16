Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Markel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,106.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,031.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.