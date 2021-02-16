Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Separately, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

XSHQ stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

