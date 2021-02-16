Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

