Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of United States Commodity Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USCI. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USCI opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

