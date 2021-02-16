Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,684 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

