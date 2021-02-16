Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,111 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

