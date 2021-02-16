Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $175.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

