Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

