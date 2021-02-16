Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

