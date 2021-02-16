Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,978 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.0786 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

