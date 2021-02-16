Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.