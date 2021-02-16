Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,208 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

