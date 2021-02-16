Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,807 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.