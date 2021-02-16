Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,495 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.