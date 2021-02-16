Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 367,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $404.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

