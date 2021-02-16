Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Powell Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

