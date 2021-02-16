Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

