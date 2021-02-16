Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 264.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $34.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

