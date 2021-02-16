Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

VYMI stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89.

