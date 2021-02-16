KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading 1.1% Higher

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.88. 2,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 34.54% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

