Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Krios has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1,029.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00027571 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

