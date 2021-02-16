Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK) Shares Gap Down to $18.50

Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) (LON:KMK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), but opened at GBX 17.88 ($0.23). Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) shares last traded at GBX 17.78 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,008,580 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.64. The firm has a market cap of £61.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

