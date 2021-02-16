Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.