Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KRNTY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Krones has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Krones Company Profile
