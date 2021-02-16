Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.29

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 1942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

