KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.94

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 12992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

